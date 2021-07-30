Mandira Bedi performs Pooja in memory of Raj Kaushal





Actor-anchor Mandir Bedi performed a special puja to mark one-month death anniversary of her late husband Raj Kaushal.

Mandira shared a photo of the havan in which she is seen sitting with her two kids, Tara and Veer. Sharing the photo, she wrote, '30th day' along with a folded hands emoji. Mandira and Veer are seen adding ghee to the holy flames.

Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30th, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Mandira performed the last rites of her late husband.