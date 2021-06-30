Mandira Bedi performs husband Raj Kaushal's last rites, carries the pyre





Actor-host Mandira Bedi lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal on Wednesday morning. He passed away at 4:30 am in the morning due to cardiac arrest. Inconsolable Mandira performed the last rites of her husband. She carried the pyre of the husband and broke the stereotype.

The pictures of Raj’s funeral ceremony were circulated on net. Mandira was seen carrying the earthen pot. Her close buddies from the industry like Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Neelam Ronit Roy and Ashish Chaudhary were among others who stood by her side and paid their last respect to the departed soul. His funeral was held at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai.

Actor Rohit Roy shared an emotional note and said that he could not attend the funeral of his closest friend. “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP????,” the actor wrote.

Actress Neha Dhupia expressed shock over Raj's demise. She paid her tribute by sharing a picture from their last Sunday get-together, the actress wrote, “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ?? … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara, whom they adopted last year in July.