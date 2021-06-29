Mandira Bedi breaks down at husband Raj Kaushal's funeral





Picture of Mandira Bedi at husband Raj Kaushal’s funeral is doing the round on net. The photo is too emotional, Mandira is seen breaking down and Raj’s close friend and actor Ronit Roy consoling her.

Ronit Roy and Ashish Chowdhry were among the first ones to arrive at Kaushal’s house on Wednesday to pay their last respects.

At around 4:30 am in the morning, the filmmaker passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was in his 50s.

The news came as a big shock for his close ones and film industry. On last Sunday, Raj and Mandira had a get-together with their close friends.

As soon as the news of his passing away shared on net, Bollywood celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee, Onir, Divya Dutta, Arshad Warsi and Tisca Chopra among others mourned his demise on social media.