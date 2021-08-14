Mandira Bedi back to work after husband Raj Kaushal’s death





Actor-host Mandira Bedi is grateful to be back to work after the demise of husband Raj Kaushal.

Sharing a saree clad picture of her, Mandira wrote, “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive”.

As soon as the actor shared her post, her friends Vidya Malavade, Mouni Roy, Anusha Mani and others left comment. Vidya and Mouni wrote, “Love you,” while Anusha Mani wrote, “You are amazing.” Many of her fans also called Mandira a “role model.” “You are a role model for many keep going,” a fan’s comment read. Another Instagram user wrote, “You are an inspiration and nothing less than a queen in my eyes.”

On Friday, Mandira also shared a handwritten post that read, “Where there is faith… there’s no room for fear.” Earlier this week, Mandira shared a video in which she spoke about the “affirmation to live with.” “Here’s the affirmation I have been working on and I thought maybe I will share it with all of you. Here it goes – I welcome every opportunity of operating from outside of my comfort zone. I am not guided by fear. I am guided by love and gratitude,” she said in the video.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year.