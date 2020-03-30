Mamu Salman Khan celebrates Ahil’s birthday at his Panvel farmhouse





Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil turns 4 and mamu Salman Khan celebrated nephew Ahil’s fourth birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Pictures of Ahil’s birthday are doing all the round on net. A picture showed Ahil feeding his birthday cake to Salman mamu with his father’s assistance.

Mom Arpita Khan Sharma wished her son in the most adorable way, "Ahil I don’t have words to describe you & the journey we have been blessed to have with you in these 4 years. You are truly a blessing for me, you thought me what unconditional love is, you thought me how I can love you more then myself.You only know how to spread love & happiness all around you. May you always be loved & blessed your truly special to all of us. Happy Happy birthday handsome . Love you forever.

Sharing a series of picture of the birthday boy, father Aayush Sharma wrote, It’s been 4 years since you’ve come into our lives and since then you’ve only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven’t taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father Happy Birthday my little Avenger.

Atul Agnihotri wrote, "#HappiestBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma (sic)."

Another picture from the intimate birthday celebration showed Arpita feeding his baby with sister Alvira standing beside her.

Arpita Khan got married to Aayush Sharma in 2014 and in 2016, the couple welcomed their first child Ahi’. Last year on Salman’s birthday on 27th December, the couple was blessed with their second child, Ayat Sharma.