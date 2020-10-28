Actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed thrice with a sharp knife





In a shocking event, television actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed thrice by a man with a sharp knife for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident took place in Andheri’s Versova area around 9 pm on Monday.

She received three serious wounds and was immediately admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai by the locals. She is recovering and currently out of danger.

Meanwhile, The Mumbai Police has filed an FIR at Versova Police station. Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, DCP S. Chaitanya, Mumbai Police spokesperson said "We have filed an FIR under section 307 and section 354. Further investigation in going on and we will soon arrest the accused."

In her statement to the police, the actor said “she received a friend request from Singh on Facebook in 2019”. She accepted it. They chatted and met three-four times at a coffee shop.

Malhotra told the police that Singh kept following her ever since she rejected his marriage proposal. “I was in Dubai for a shooting and returned to Mumbai on Sunday. I saw him waiting below my building, but I ignored him and went to my house,” she said in her statement.

However, at 9 pm on Monday, when she was walking towards her residence at Fisheries Road in Versova, Andheri, the accused stopped his Audi car near her. “He stopped his car next to her and insisted that she talk to him, but as she ignored him, the accused removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed her thrice,” she said in her statement to the police. The accused then fled.

Senior police inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station said that they are in hunt of the accused.