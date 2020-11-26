Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's official entry to Oscars





The Malayalam film â€˜Jallikattuâ€™, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is Indiaâ€™s official entry to Oscars 2021. The film beat 26 movies including The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena to make to the Oscar race.

The story is based on a short story, titled 'Maoist', written by Hareesh S. Starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran in the leading role, â€˜Jallikattuâ€™ was premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Pellissery also won the best director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India for the film.

After 2011 film Adaminte Makan Abu, Jallikattu is the second Malayalam film to be entered for the Oscars.

â€œItâ€™s a superb choice not just because it is beautifully directed but also because itâ€™s one of the most unique films in recent times; the one-line premise itself is exciting, and that might draw people. Plus, itâ€™s unlike films that are usually sent as entries in the foreign film category, which are all dramas," film critic Baradwaj Rangan said.

â€œJust having a visual masterpiece like Jallikattu in hand is not enough. It requires the support of the Indian film industry and the government to fund the filmmakersâ€™ campaign and give it a fighting chance," film critic Manoj Kumar R. pointed out.