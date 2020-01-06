‘Malang’ first look poster: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur spark magic





The first look of ‘Malang’ was unveiled and it showed Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in intense avatar. The side view of Disha is show in the poster and the ‘MS Dhoni’ actress captioned the photo, “In love...living life from one high to another.”

While Adirya Roy Kapur is seen screaming in anger with bare body.

‘Malang’ helmed by Mohit Suri directorial also features stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal?Kemmu apart from Disha and Aditya. The romantic crime drama will see Aditya and Disha as a romantic couple.

Disha had announced the film’s completion in?September. She had written on Instagram, “Last day of #malang with my lovely team.”

‘Malang’ is been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. It is Mohit and Bhushan’s second collaboration after ‘Aashiqui 2’.