Malaika wishes boyfriend Arjun's sister Anshula on birthday





Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor celebrated her birthday and on her special day, wishes poured in from every corner. Malaika Arora, girlfriend of Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish the birthday girl.

She shared a monochromatic picture of Anshula Kapoor and wrote, “Happy Birthday.” She responded, “Thank you Malla’.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had shared a lovely throwback childhood picture with his sister Anshula and wished her in the following words, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor. This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling. love you"

Anshula responded, “Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made the day special for their sister Anshula by decorating the house with balloons. Overwhelmed Anshula wrote, “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”.