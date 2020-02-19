Malaika, boyfriend Arjun, Amrita, Karisma party at Kareena’s house





Kareena Kapoor Khan has hosted a house party and it was graced by Bebo’s close buddies. Malaika Arora was spotted with her son Arhaan Khan. Her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor also joined them. Amrita Arora was also spotted arriving for Kareena’s house party. Karisma Kapoor too was clicked on her car.

The pictures of them outside Kareena’s house are going viral.

The ‘Chaiiya Chaiyya’ actress donned a flowy grey gown, tied her hair in a high messy bun. Karisma sports a black and mauve stripped outfit while Amrita was dressed casually in black t-shirt and sequin pants. While Arjun Kapoor was seen leaving the party in a black shirt.

Malaika shared a picture of her son Arhaan playing with Taimur. She captioned the adorable photo, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboy #Timtim.”











