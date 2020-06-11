Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s building sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. The building was sealed on June 8.

During lockdown period, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress updated her fans about her quarantine life with her son Arhaan and per dog Casper. She also paid tribute to frontline workers with actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

In a video shared by her, she’d spoken about her daily routine. “My every morning ritual, stand under the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get the morning sun,” she’d said.

On Wednesday, she took to social and shared pictures of herself acing a difficult yoga posture. "Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss," she wrote along with the pic.

Malaika Arora also shared her cooking recipe on her social media handle during lockdown period.