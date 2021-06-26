Malaika Arora wishes boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a warm hug





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Friends, fans, Bollywood colleague shares wishes for the ‘Panipat’ actor. Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor has posted a hugging picture to wish the birthday boy and captioned it, “Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor.”

As soon as Malaika posted the photo, Arjun’s cousins-actress Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor – dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress found love in Arjun Kapoor’s arms after breaking up with Arbaaz Khan. Unlike other couples, Malaika and Arjun did not try to hide their relationship.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor opened up about dating Malaika. “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected," the actor said.

“I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face," he added.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Post separation, both the legally divorced couple moved on in life. Malaika found love in Arjun while Arbaaz Khan established relationship with Giorgia Andriani.