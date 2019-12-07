Malaika Arora to judge ‘India’s Best Dancer’ with Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur





Malaika Arora has turned judge again. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress will co-judge dance reality show, ‘India’s best Dancer’ with well known dancers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The show will be aired on Sony channel from February 2020.

The show will also have 12 mentors. Geeta Kapur opened up on the same and said, "The number of dance reality shows on our television proves that there is a lot of hidden talent in our country. It is good that youngsters are participating in such shows, as they offer a platform to showcase their talent. During our growing-up years, we had no such luxury.”

Malaika has earlier judged dance shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others.

Auditions are expected to begin from next month.