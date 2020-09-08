Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19





Malaika Arora has been tested positive for coronavirus. She has quarantined herself at home and maintaining all protocols.

Malaika took to Instagram to share the news. Her statement reads, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

Few of the unit members of the dance reality ‘India’s Best Dancer’ show were also tested positive for coronavirus, which led the shoot to halt.

Earlier, Malaika’s building was sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. The building was sealed on June 8.

During lockdown period, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress updated her fans about her quarantine life with her son Arhaan and per dog Casper. She also paid tribute to frontline workers with actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

In a video shared by her, she’d spoken about her daily routine. “My every morning ritual, stand under the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get the morning sun,” she’d said.

She also took to social media and shared pictures of herself acing a difficult yoga posture. "Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss," she wrote along with the pic.

Malaika Arora also shared her cooking recipe on her social media handle during lockdown period.