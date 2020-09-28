Malaika Arora steps out first time after testing COVID 19 negative





After recovering from coronavirus, Malaika Arora steps out of her house for the first time. She was clicked in her car while Malaika was on her way to sister Amrita Arora’s residence. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress is seen wearing a leopard print top paired with a pair of grey pants and white sneakers. She neatly tied up her hair and wore a mask.

On September 7th, Malaika Arora was diagnosed with coronavirus. In her latest post, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Casper and wrote: "Two's company. #sundaze #kaftankove #casperlove." In the photo, Malaika can be seen playing with her pet pooch in her house.

On September 20, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask and wrote: "'Out and about'...Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

She also revealed that she quarantined herself at home. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."