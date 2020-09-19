Malaika Arora says she is asymptomatic, completes 14-day self-isolation





Malaika Arora has been tested positive for Covid-19 and she has completed 14-day self-isolation. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress is asymptomatic and she will undergo another test to determine if she has defeated the virus or not.

Malaika says the biggest challenge she has faced while recovering is staying away from son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog Casper.

She told Mid-day, “The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son. We spoke to each other from our balconies.”

Malla is relieved that her family has not tested positive for the virus.

She told the Tabloid, “Luckily, my family had not contracted the virus. I was shocked when I tested positive because I had not shown any major symptoms or experienced discomfort. I was advised to self-quarantine at home. I made sure that I didn't step out of my room, and didn't come in contact with anyone, including my son [Arhaan], the house staff, and our dog Casper.”

Speaking about the symptoms, Malla said, “I did not have breathlessness, but showed some mild symptoms. I complained of weakness, which tends to happen when your body is fighting a disease. While I couldn't practice my yoga routine as I was weak, I made sure I performed the basic asanas and practiced breathing exercises like anulom vilom and kapalbhati.”

Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for the virus