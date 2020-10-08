Malaika Arora resumes shoot after beating Covid-19





After recovering from Covid-19, Malaika Arora resumes shooting for dance-reality show India’s Best Dancer. Malla is seen doing up her make-up by her make-up artist. As a precautionary measure, all the staff members are seen wearing face shields, mask etc. Malaika Arora stuns in a yellow lehenga and posed for the camera.

After Malaika contracted the virus, Nora Fatehi replaced her and co-judged the show Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Upon her return, Nora bade emotional good-bye to the show.

After Malaika defeated the virus, she took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers. “M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself… I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic),” Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph.

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support,” she added.