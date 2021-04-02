Malaika Arora receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora received the first dose of Covid vaccine. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress shared a picture of her taking the shot. She captioned the post, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether !Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," she wrote alongside the picture.

She asked the people to take vaccine. "Don't forget to take yours soon!"

The fitness enthusiast also thanked the health care workers and shared that she is eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," added Malaika.

Malaika took the shot at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. she is seen wearing a white tank top, blue denim and a red face mask.

In September last year, Malaika had tested positive for COVID-19. She quarantined herself and recovered in specific time.

Malaika Arora is the latest film celebrity to be vaccinated. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever were among to take the shot.

The Centre had announced that from 1st April, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to take COVID-19 vaccine.



