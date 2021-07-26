Malaika Arora hosts party for besties; Kareena, Amrita, Maheep, Mallika





Bollywood actor Malaika Arora hosted a dinner party with her girl gang. It includes, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt.

The first photo showed all the five sitting on a couch. Kareena captioned the post, “Ok you can sit with us,” giving a turn to Hollywood film Mean Girls dialogue ‘You can’t sit with us’.

Bebo looked glam in a grey mock-neck top with white pants. Malaika donned a yellow slip dress with a plunging neckline while Amrita Arora opted for a causal outfit, beige oversized T-shirt and biker shorts. Maheep Kapoor wore a white crop-top and jeans.

The second picture shared by Kareena showed all five of them standing and she captioned it, “This is us with”. The third photo showed Kareena, Amrita and Mallika, she captioned it, ‘Yeh Kambaqt Ishq’.

In the next picture, Amrita is seen hugging Kareena from behind, she captioned it, “Forever.”