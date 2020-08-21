Malaika Arora goes desi, stuns in red Banarasi saree





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora donned a traditional attire. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl wore red and golden Banarasi saree from the label Raw Mango. She looked purely desi and stunning. She is decked with statement ornaments.

She wore layered necklace paired with bangles and a pair of earrings. She wore the traditional nath and Marathi-style bindi and neatly tied her hair. She opted for a minimal make-up.

On the work front, she is currently judging the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer’.