Malaika Arora expresses grief over Wendell Rodricks' demise





Celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks played an important role in transforming Malaika Arora. He is the man behind Malaika’s fashion statement. On hearing his sudden demise at his Goa residence, Malaika is totally shattered. The actress has been the designer's muse for years.

Sharing a throwback picture with Wendell Rodricks, Malaika wrote a heartfelt post, "A master couturier and his muse [?]..... RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks ....I first sat n cried, n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed, jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared."

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "It is shocking. I have lost a very close friend and the news is still sinking in. He was my son's [Arhaan] godfather and we had too many memories together. He has been instrumental in my career, especially when I had just started off. His belief in me gave me so much confidence to leap forward in my professional as well as personal life. He was like a brother to Amrita [Arora Ladak, sister] and me. It's beyond shocking for both of us. He's gone too soon."

The designer took too much interest on Malaika and told her what to wear. He had a strong believe on Malaika and transformed her to a fashion icon.

Many Bollywood celebrities from Sona Mahapatra to Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief over the designer's death.

Wendell Rodricks was unwell for few weeks.

Jaspal Singh, Inspector General of Police, Goa, said, "We have been told by the family that he has been not keeping well for the last seven days and was under treatment. The family doctor has arrived at his house and will be certifying the cause of death. Prima facie, it seems to be a natural death."