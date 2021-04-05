Malaika Arora enjoys Easter lunch with Arjun Kapoor at mother’s house





Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoyed Easter together. Malaika takes her beau to her mother’s house for Easter lunch. The couple was spotted outside Malaika’s mom house and they posed for the paparazzi together.

While Arjun donned a grey tee-shirt paired with a stylish jeans, Malaika looked stunning in a backless yellow floral dress with high heels. She tied her hair in a bun. Both donned mask as a protective measure.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor left in the evening but Malaika stayed to spend some time with her family.

For the Easter Sunday at mom Joyce Arora’s hosue, Malaika was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Her son Arhaan was also part of the festivities.

The sister duo was clicked chilling at the balcony with their family. They were also clicked outside the house.