Malaika Arora engaged to Arjun Kapoor? Fans speculate





Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her in which the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress is seen gazing and flaunting a stunning diamond ring on her ring finger.

Malaika captioned the quirky image, "How dreamy is this ring, love, love, love it. Happiness starts here!" She added in her caption, "Checkout Ornaz if you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their engagement rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your ring customized too, isn't it amazing?"

Dressed in an off-white stylish outfit, she was blushing in the photo.

As soon as she shared the photo, fans started to post messages, dropped red heart emojis and few began speculating whether she is engaged to Arjun Kapoor.

One fan also commented, “Stunning mesmerising ravishingly gorgeous beauty.”

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship for quite sometime. The couple found love on each other after the actress broke-up with husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple has been very open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, she admitted her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The former couple, who have a 16-year-old son Arhaan together maintained cordial relationship even after their divorce.