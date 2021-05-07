Malaika Arora desires to have a baby girl





Lately, Malaika Arora appeared as a special guest on the dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ and on the show, the 47-year-old expressed her desire to have a baby girl.

The actress was taken by surprise on watching the performance of a young contestant and there after she made the sweet revelation. Praising the contestant, Malaika said, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"

Malaika is a proud single mother of 18-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika Arora had made an appearance on a cooking show, Star Vs Food and the actor had revealed how she took up cooking. Her son Arhaan was the reason she kick-started cooking. Malaika had said, "Whenever I get the time. My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him. He once came back from school and he told me, 'Mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often."

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong. Marriage is not on the cards as of now. After splitting from Arbaaz Khan, she has found love in Arjun.