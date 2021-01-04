Malaika Arora cooks for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor





Malaika Arora and her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa and the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress has been posting few stunning pictures from her romantic gateway. On Sunday, Malaika made Sunday special for her beau as she cooked delicious meal for Arjun.

The ‘Gunday’ actor shared a video featuring the dishes made by Malla and captioned it: "When she cooks for you on Sunday." Malaika Arora reshared the actor's post on her social media profile and felt a red heart icons.

The lovebirds welcomed 2021 together in Goa. The ‘Chaiiya Chaiiya’ actress starts New Year and New Day with her beau. She shared a lovey-dovey image with Arjun and captioned it, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021."

The picture showed the actress dressed in a glittery silver pantsuit rounding her arms around the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor. While Arjun looked cool in a striped shirt and pants. The duo looked too much in love.

Malaika rang in New Year at Amrita’s Goa home with Arjun Kapoor and Amrita’s family and parents.

On the last day of 2020, Arjun Kapoor looked back at 2020 and looking forward to 2021 with positivity. He wrote, "It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better..."

In 2019, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that", the actor said in an interview.