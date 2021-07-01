Malaika Arora brutally trolled for wearing sports bra for covid vaccination





Bollywood actor Malaika Arora takes the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine and the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress was brutally trolled for wearing gym wear for the shot.

In the photos, Malaika can be seen wearing a black and white sports bra, track pants and a summer sweatshirt kept on one side.

Netizens seems not too impressed with her dress-up during vaccination and they passed negative comments.

After taking the shot, Malaika Aroro posed with the health staff and wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated.



Meanwhile, Malaika thanked doctors and nurses at the vaccination centre, for their contribution.

"No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontlin e warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealt hdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated" she wrote .

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’.