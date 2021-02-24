Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit new mom Kareena Kapoor Khan





Malaika Arora and her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor visited Kareena Kapoor Khan at her residence. Kareena gave birth to her baby boy on Sunday. On Tuesday, the actress was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

While Malaika looked stunning in an olive green co-ords, Arjun looked dapper in a red checked shirt and black denim.

Apart from the duo, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor also paid a visit to the actress.

Karisma Kapoor is very excited to turn maasi again. She shared a throwback picture to share her excitement: "That's my sis when she was a newborn and now she's a mama once again! And I'm a maasi again, so excited."

After the baby’s birth, Saif had thanked everyone through a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Randhir Kapoor said that he is overjoyed to turn grandfather again, “We are on top of the world. It feels wonderful to become a nana again. I met Kareena and the baby at the hospital. Both are doing fine.”



When quizzed about the baby’s name, Randhir said, “It’s too early. We haven’t decided the baby’s name yet.”