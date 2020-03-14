Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out hand-in-hand after a party





Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted hand-in-hand for a party. It was the couple’s friend Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday party and after the party Malaika and Arjun was seen leaving the party holding each other’s hand. Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan also spotted at the birthday party.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and Chunky Pandey were snapped attending the bash. Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel ladak also graced the party. Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna, Karan Johar too attended the party. Punit Malhotra, Dinesh Vijan were also spotted. Director Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Kapoor arrived in a scooter.

While the Panipat actor was seen wearing blue jeans under grey tee, the reality show judge was sporting a black jacket, trouser, high heels and purse look, contrasted with a white top.