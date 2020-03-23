Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor clap from balcony during Janta Curfew





Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the former’s balcony clapping at 5 pm on Sunday to express gratitude to the medical staffs. They too joined the nation at 5 pm yesterday to express their gratitude towards the doctors and everyone working 24/7 tirelessly helping to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictures shared on Instagram showed Malaika and Arjun standing at the balcony and clapping hands. Arjun was seen standing at one end of the balcony, while Malaika was spotted at the other end. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress was dressed in white shirt denim and Arjun sports a grey t-shirt and denim.

Another picture showed Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor clapping her hands from her flat. Anshula is also dressed casually in a blue shirt and black pants.

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, the Bachchan family, Raveena Tandon, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and several other clapping hands, clang thallis in honour of the corona fighters.