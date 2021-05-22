‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ music composer Raam Laxman dies at 79





Noted Bollywood composer Vijay Patil, popularly known as Raam Laxman passes away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday in Nagpur. He was 79. His son Amar shared the news of his father’s demise.

"He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar told PTI.

Raam Laxman is best known for composing music for blockbuster movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Raam Laxman has worked in almost 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri. His is famous for his work with Rajshri Productions.



Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit paid their heartfelt tribute.