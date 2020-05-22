Main abhi zinda hoon, Mumtaz refutes death hoax





Celebrities are prone to death hoax and the latest is the veteran actress, Mumtaz. Since morning, report has been doing the round that Mumtaz passed away. This is the third time that Mumtaz’s death rumour hit the net.

Speaking about the same, Mumtaz told Bombay Times, “Oh! I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially. I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them.”

“In a way, it also troubled me a lot. This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi,” she added.

She further stated, “Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it someday. But I can’t get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us.”

In April 2018 also Mumtaz’s death hoax hit the headlines and then her daughter Tanya shared video of her mom where she said, "It felt strange to see that so many people were worried about me after so many years. I’m thankful to have received your love. Do not get worried... I'm very happy and healthy. I'm not at lonely as it was reported. My children are looking after me and I'm happy."

In May 2019 trade analyst Komal Nahta run the news on his social media handle that veteran actress Mumtaz passed away in his sleep, there has been hullaballoo among her fans.

However, director Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to dispel the rumours and wrote that Mumtaz is 'very much alive'.