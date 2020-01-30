‘Maidaan’: Ajay Devgn unveils first look as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim





The first look of Ajay Devgn from his upcoming film, ‘Maidaan’ was released and it showed the actor playing the role of a successful football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is set in 1950s. sharing the poster, the ‘Tanhaji’ actor wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan.”

The poster is quite impressive and it showed Ajay dressed in a simple pant and shirt, carrying a bag and an umbrella and kicking a football on a muddy ground. He donned a sweet smile on his face.

‘Maidaan’ is a sport film and it is dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. The movie has southern star Priyamani as the female lead.

Last year, Ajay released the poster ‘Maidaan’ which showed a huge football in the shape of a globe and the ‘The Golden Era of Indian Football’, described from 1952-1962, written on it.

Talking about the film, Ajay had earlier told PTI, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

Amit Ravindrenath Sharma of ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame helmed the film and is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Maidaan’ is set to hit the theaters on November 27, 2020.