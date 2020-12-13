Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19





‘Raees’ actor Mahira Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Pakistani actress shared the news on her Instagram account. Mahira is hopeful that she will be fine soon.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan,” she wrote, adding in a postscript, “Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome.”

No sooner Mahira Khan shared the news on her social media handle. ‘Get-well-soon’ wishes started pouring in from well-wishers.

“Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest xx,”?Bollywood actor Mouni Roy wrote. Many Pakistani celebrities also wished her a speedy recovery. “Sending healing vibes!,”?actor Adnan Malik commented. “Get well soon,” actor Minal Khan wrote.

Here’s wishing Mahira Khan a speedy recovery!