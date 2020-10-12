Mahhi Vij's wishes for a second child





Television actress Mahhi Vij is bored of lockdown and she wants another child. But the problem is her actor husband Jay Bhanushali who is not at all ready. So, Mahhi has asked her fans to go to Jay’s account and convinced him for the second child.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of videos in which she can be heard saying, “Guys, go to Jay’s account and please ask him to have another child as he is refusing. It is lockdown and I am getting very bored. I need another child as this one is all grown up.”

Responding to her requests, many fans requested Jay for the second child. One of the snapshots in her Instagram stories reads, “Please Jay man jaiye”.

Jay and Mahhi were blessed with their first child, Tara, in August 2019. They are also fostering their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer, since 2017.

Recently, Mahhi shared a cute picture of her and daughter Tara twinning. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I love being a mother to a daughter. The frills, the bows, the twinning @arajaymahhi outfit @kaajclothing styled by @nidhikurda”

On Daughter’s day, she penned down a heartfelt note for Tara and Khushi. She wrote, “Daughters have the largest hearts, love endlessly and bring unlimited happiness into our lives. Not only am I a daughter but I’m blessed to be a mother of two daughters. Happy Daughters Day my little Khushi and Tara!!! Mumma loves you and is super proud of my two princesses! #HappyDaughtersDay?”