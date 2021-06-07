Mahhi Vij's brother dies of Covid-19, thanks Sonu Sood for help





Television actor Mahhi Vij has lost her 25-year-old brother to Covid-19. The actress in her tweet thanked actor Sonu Sood for helping her brother to get a bed in hospital.

Mahhi Vij took to her official Instagram account to share a screenshot of Sonu Sood's tweet about her brother. His tweet read, "A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. I would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parent, who knew that (sic)."

Thanking Sonu, Mahhi Vij wrote, "Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help! Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being theretreating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday (sic)."

Sharing a solo photo of her brother,Mahhi Vij wrote, "I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life (sic)."