Mahhi Vij shuts down troll like a boss who calls her ‘Moti'





Mahhi Vij was trolled for her post pregnancy weight but the new mom shuts down the trolls like a boss. When picture of Mahi with Salman Khan circulated on net, the actress was body shamed for her post pregnancy flab but Mahhi is not the one to digest the insult silently and she responded with a befitting reply.

"Sharam Kar Moti", writes one troller. The actress did not kept quiet and shut him by replying, "Was your mother thin after delivering you like idiot (sic)."

She had written on Instagram, "To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE." She later deleted the stories from Instagram. She also turned off comments on her post soon after the incident.

TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed a baby girl in August 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and after nine years they were blessed with their firts baby. The overjoyed father gave us a glimpse of her baby girl. The baby was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

He posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his newborn. He captioned the post, "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL"

Mahhi posted the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her newborn: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di."

The actors are foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

"No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl.

"I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too”, Jay Bhanushali said on ‘Superstar Singer’.