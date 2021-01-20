Mahesh Manjrekar booked for slapping, abusing a man





Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked of slapping and abusing a man named Kailash Satpute, who dashed bis car from behind on Pune-Solapur Highway neat Yawat town on Friday. FIR has been lodged against the filmmaker. Mahesh said that the driver of the other car was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mahesh Manjrekar (62) has been booked under the IPC sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intensional insult).

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station told The Indian Express, “The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune-Solapur highway. Near Yawat, Manjrelar’s car was hit by the complainant’s car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant, Satpute, has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognisable offence.”

Manjrekar told The Indian Express, “I was on my way to Chaufula for a shoot, where a crew of around 200 was waiting for me. Somewhere near Yawat, this driver hit my car from behind. Two colleagues of mine who were in my car have suffered whiplash due to the impact. I now know damages to my car are of around Rs 4 lakh. We then found out that he and those accompanying him were clearly drunk. I was in hurry for the shoot and decided not file a complaint, because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should I have gone to the police station.”

Manjrekar further said, “After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise. The person has filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night, because he was drunk that time. I don’t know why it is being made into a big issue.”