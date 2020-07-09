Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at Kangana Ranaut, called her mad





Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bhatt’s Twitter war over nepotism is growing thicker. Kangana Ranaut’s team has released a statement after she tweeted that Kangana was backed by Vishesh Films.

Pooja wrote in her tweet, "As for Kangana Ranaut -- She is a great talent, if not she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in Gangster. Yes Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision and invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours."

In response to Pooja’s tweet, the team of ‘Queen’ actress wrote, "Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn't give your father a license to throw chappals at her......call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her 'tragic end', Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him," tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday afternoon.

They further tweeted, "For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri alongside 'Gangster' and got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it's level”.

Pooja Bhatt also shared a video from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony when Kangana won the Best Debut award for her film ‘Gangster’. On her way to the stage, Kangana hugged Mukesh Bhatt and in her acceptance speech, she thanked Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt.

“Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts,” Pooja had captioned her post.