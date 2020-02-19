Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on Kangana, Javed Akhtar threatens her





Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that noted lyricist Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut asking her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan for the ugly spat and she also blamed Mahesh Bhatt for throwing chapel on her actress sister for refusing to play a suicide bomber in his film.

“Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho?” Rangoli tweeted in response to a Twitter user who called out Javed after his and Bhatt’s interview on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rangoli also shared a tweet in which Javed Akhtar slammed Javed Akhtar for calling PM Narendra Modi a fascist. The tweet read, “What kind of fascism is this Sir, @narendramodi

ji? People call you fascist every day, 5 times a day and still get away. Please give them an actual dose of Fascism just to convince us, at least once.”

However, in a conversation with media, Kangana once said, “People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face?” In response, Shabana had said, “You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her.”

Several times, Rangoli has taken potshots at Alia Bhatt and her family, however, the family refrained from any comments.

Netizens reacted to Rangoli’s tweet. One of the users in which film Mahesh Bhatt asked Kangana to play a suicide bomber. She replied, “a movie called Dhoka Kangana says Mahesh Bhatt asked her to play a Muslim girl whose family killed by Indians so she decides to become a suicide bomber, Kangana was barley 18 she didn’t like the story, I guess Tulip Joshi did it then, never saw it.”

Earlier, in a tweet, Rangoli has slammed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday for winning the Filmfare awards. She wrote, “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me.”