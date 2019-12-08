Mahesh Bhatt loses cool at Shaheen’s book launch, Alia Bhatt pacifies him





At the book launch of daughter Shaheen Bhatt, father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost is cool while speaking his mind out. He was uncontrollable and his wife Soni Razdan and daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen tried to calm him down.

Mahesh Bhatt burst out his anger over "fitting" in this sick society during his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" based on her struggle with depression. Wife Soni, who was sitting next to him tried to pacify him but he loudly spoke his mind out.

Mahesh got emotional and he got louder while answering a question. He said: "I can't expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimised."

Seeing her father's reaction, an uncomfortable Alia says: "I warned you this was going to happen."

Alia later says: "Papa is not allowed to talk." The ‘Raazi’ actor then moved into next question.