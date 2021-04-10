Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul dies at 74 due to Covid problems





Punjabi actor Satish Kaul, who enacts the role of Lord Indra in the famous mythological serial, ‘Mahabharat’ passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He was 74. He was admitted to a city hospital six days ago after due to fever.

Kaul’s sister Satya Devi told indianexpress.com, “He had fever for the last five-six days and wasn’t keeping well. So, on Thursday, we admitted him to Shri Rama Charitable Hospital here and then we learnt he had tested positive for coronavirus,” she said, adding the actor’s funeral will take place on Sunday. Kaul is survived by his sister.

Last year, Satish Kaul said that his financial condition worsened due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown. “I’m struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs. I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need,” the actor had said.

The veteran actor informed about his struggle in past interview. He talked about his acting school which he started in Punjab.“t came to a halt and whatever work I was doing later was affected after I fractured my hip bone in 2015. For two and a half years, I was bed-ridden in the hospital. Then I had to check in to an old age home where I stayed for two years,” Kaul had said.

Satish Kaul wished to buy his own house in his city and wanted to act more, “The fire to act is still alive in me. It isn’t over. I wish someone gives me a role even today, any role, and I would do it. I’m raring to act again,” he said.

He starred in Hindi movies like Ram Lakhan, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Aunty No 1. He also has hit Punjab movies under his credits namely, Maula Jatt, Sassi Punnu, Ishq Nimana, Suhag Chooda and Patola. On television, he has done Mahabharat and also starred in 1985 series Vikram Aur Betaal.

May his soul rest in peace!