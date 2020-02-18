Madhuri Dixit, Rekha grace celebrity manager Rikku Rakesh Nathâ€™s daughterâ€™s wedding





Celebrity manager Rikku?Rakesh?Nathâ€™s daughter gets married and her wedding reception was graced by Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Nene, evergreen actress Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan among others.

Rekha looked vibrant in a bright red, orange and gold zari silk sari. She also wore stunning traditional jewellery including a mang tikka and flowers surrounding her bun. Madhuri looked stunning in an embellished Anarkali paired with stunning ornaments and bindi and red lipstick while her hubby?Dr Sriram Nene looked dapper in black bandgala. Veteran actor Satish?Shah arrived with his wife. Actor Urvashi Rautela, South actor Vedhika too attended the function. Priyanka Chopraâ€™s mother Dr Madhu?Chopra, comedy king Johnny?Lever was also present at the reception.

Rikku Rakesh?Nathâ€™s daughter Dakshina got married at a Gurudwara in Mumbai and a grand bash was hosted at an Andheri hotel. Also seen in the pictures are Rikkuâ€™s other children -- daughter Shaina Nath Taldar and Karann Nath were also spotted at thewedding reception.

