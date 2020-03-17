Madhuri Dixit’s birthday wish for son Arin is full of love





Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene’s son Arin Nene turned 17 on Tuesday and the doting mother wished her son in the most adorable way.

Sharing a picture with Arin, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday Arin,” she wrote along with the picture.

Got married in 1999 to Dr Sriram Nene, the family had returned to India in 2011.

Talking about her kids being followed by the paps, Madhuri had told Hindustan Times in an interview,“We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don’t have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what’s happening.”