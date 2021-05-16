Madhuri Dixit turns 54, husband Sriram Nene wishes his soulmate





The ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress Madhuri Dixit has turned a year older. Her husband Sriram Nene wished his soulmate on her 54th birthday.

Sharing a throwback picture with Madhuri, Sriram wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @MadhuriDixit Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene”

Apart from her husband, actor and Madhuri’s co-stars Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh have also extended birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!”

Riteish Deshmukh also shared some candid photos with her and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true ... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Have a great great day.”

Married on October 16, 1999, Madhuri and Shriram Nene are parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan.