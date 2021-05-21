Madhuri Dixit to perform Mujra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi?





According to the latest grapevine, dancing sensation and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heera Mandi’. She will be seen in a special dancing number. As per report, Madhuri will be performing a mujra in 'Heera Mandi' and will be a special attraction for the audience.

A source was quoted saying, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he’s planning for Netflix. It’s being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he’s planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film.”

The source further added, “Madhuri has also shown her interest in the song. Bhansali feels nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can. They are in advanced talks. It will be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod.”

In the past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhuri Dixit worked together in ‘Devdas’.