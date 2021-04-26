Madhuri Dixit receives second dose of Covid vaccine





Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has received the second dose of corona vaccine. Sharing a photo of herself taking the jab, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress wrote, "Got my second jab today" and added: "I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

In the photo, Madhuri Dixit can be seen wearing a black kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and receiving the shot.

Lately, Madhuri Dixit shared a video telling her Instafam how to wear a mask properly.

The actress is a fitness freak and is keeping herself fit during the pandemic by doing yoga. "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga," she captioned photo of doing yoga.