Madhuri Dixit receives second dose of Covid vaccine

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 26th April 2021,08:04


Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has received the second dose of corona vaccine. Sharing a photo of herself taking the jab, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress wrote, "Got my second jab today" and added: "I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

In the photo, Madhuri Dixit can be seen wearing a black kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and receiving the shot.

Lately, Madhuri Dixit shared a video telling her Instafam how to wear a mask properly.

The actress is a fitness freak and is keeping herself fit during the pandemic by doing yoga. "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga," she captioned photo of doing yoga.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media