Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan wish Farah Khan on birthday





Noted choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan turned 55 on Thursday and on her D-day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Farah.

Wishing Farah, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit posted a boomerang of herself with Farah from a set where both are seen throwing popcorn up in the air.

“It is always a laugh riot when we catch up, thank you for always being there,” the ‘Kalank’ actor wrote.

Addressing her as Mummy, Katrina Kaif shared a monochrome throwback solo mid-short picture of the birthday girl and wrote alongside, “Happy birthday mummy, love you always.”

Anil Kapoor too shared a funny of Farah pouting with him. The 63-year-old actor wrote: “May you master the pout and conquer everything that you want to achieve this year.”

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared two photographers on Instagram on the occasion of her dear friend’s birthday and wrote” Love you faru @farahkhankunder to the moon and back! Happpyyyy Birthdayyy! The karmic connection continues..andar bahar, bahar andar.” One picture saw both posing for the camera while the other one is a selfie in the vanity van between the makeup, flaunting the signature pout they hold.

Apart from them Ananya Panday and Kartik Aryan wished Farah by sharing a selfie with them.