Madhuri Dixit celebrates husband Sriram's birthday with balloons, cupcake





Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene turned a year older and the ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress wished her husband in the most adorable way. Madhuri along with her pet dog Camelo surprised Sriram Nene with cupcake and balloons. The birthday boy looked overwhelmed with the surprise.

Madhuri captioned the birthday celebration, Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene ... Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."

In the video, Madhuri can be seen bringing a cupcake and string of balloons for her husband along with their pet dog Carmelo. Camelo is more interested to get a bite of the cupcake.

They adopted the pet dog on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.

When Madhuri and her family brought Camelo hone, she wrote,The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia