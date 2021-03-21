'Ludo' star Pearle Maaney delivers baby girl





‘Ludo’ actor Pearle Maaney welcomes first child with husband Srinish Aravind. On Sunday, the couple announced the birth of a baby girl.

The baby was born on Saturday. "It's a baby girl. We wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy," Maaney, 31, wrote.

Pearle met Srinish first met on the first season of Malayalam "Bigg Boss" in 2018 as participants and in 2019 they entered into wedlock.

Maaney said that they are yet to name the baby and thanked fans for their good wishes.

"Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings," she added.

Congratulations to the new parents!