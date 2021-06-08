Luckiest man alive: Raj Kundra wishes ‘Jaan’ Shilpa Shetty on birthday





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty turned 46 today and the actress has been showered with loads of wishes. Her husband Raj Kundra has shared ample of pictures of Shilpa and wished her with sweet captions.

"are you even ageing?" and "my love for you is like the ocean, endless." Mine, Mine, Mine. Luckiest man alive. Happy Happy mu Jaan” are the caption used by Raj to express his love for his loving wifey.

He shared a video that starts with boomerangs of Shilpa Shetty from award shows and her vacation.

In the background, the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 can be heard playing. "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing," Raj Kundra wrote in the caption and added: "I love you so much. Happy birthday, my dream come true."

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have been married for the past 12 years and they are doting parents to two kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Currently, Shilpa Shetty is judging the dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer 4’ with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.